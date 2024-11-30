England Dismantles New Zealand's Batting in First Test Thriller

England took control of the first test against New Zealand, propelled by Harry Brook's magnificent 171-run performance. Despite being held accountable for five dropped catches, the visitors secured a 151-run first-innings lead, compressing New Zealand to 155 for six by the close of day three in Christchurch.

The Black Caps' top order faltered as openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway were dismissed before the tea break. The pressure intensified when Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell fell in successive balls in the final session. While Williamson managed a hopeful 61, his dismissal by Chris Woakes, who also claimed Blundell for a golden duck, left New Zealand reeling.

Fielding issues haunted New Zealand, granting Brook crucial chances that boosted England's tally to 499 from New Zealand's initial 348. England's skipper Ben Stokes supported with timely partnerships. Woakes and Carse then dominated with the ball to ensure England finished the day on top.

