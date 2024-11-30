Left Menu

England Dismantles New Zealand's Batting in First Test Thriller

England dominated New Zealand in the first test, with Harry Brook's 171 setting them ahead. Chris Woakes excelled, aiding in reducing the Black Caps to 155 for six. Despite Kane Williamson's valiant 61, New Zealand struggled, losing key wickets and failing to capitalize on opportunities amidst dropped catches.

Updated: 30-11-2024 13:20 IST
England took control of the first test against New Zealand, propelled by Harry Brook's magnificent 171-run performance. Despite being held accountable for five dropped catches, the visitors secured a 151-run first-innings lead, compressing New Zealand to 155 for six by the close of day three in Christchurch.

The Black Caps' top order faltered as openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway were dismissed before the tea break. The pressure intensified when Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell fell in successive balls in the final session. While Williamson managed a hopeful 61, his dismissal by Chris Woakes, who also claimed Blundell for a golden duck, left New Zealand reeling.

Fielding issues haunted New Zealand, granting Brook crucial chances that boosted England's tally to 499 from New Zealand's initial 348. England's skipper Ben Stokes supported with timely partnerships. Woakes and Carse then dominated with the ball to ensure England finished the day on top.

(With inputs from agencies.)

