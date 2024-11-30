Left Menu

Scott Boland Preps for Crucial Adelaide Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian pacer Scott Boland, likely to replace injured Josh Hazlewood in the upcoming Adelaide Test against India, is in high spirits. Despite limited cricketing action this season, Boland feels prepared and confident in his form as the Australian team seeks redemption following their defeat to India in Perth.

Updated: 30-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:54 IST
Scott Boland (centre). (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
In a critical upcoming contest, Australian pacer Scott Boland is poised to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in the Adelaide Test against India, part of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Boland, despite having played limited cricket this season, has expressed confidence in his form and fitness ahead of the match scheduled to start on December 6.

Currently engaged in a warm-up match ahead of the Test, Boland reflected on his preparedness, asserting that while he hasn't had a heavy workload lately, his body feels well-equipped for the game. He acknowledged minor injuries but confirmed they have healed, allowing him to focus on the upcoming day-night fixture.

The Australian camp, undeterred by their significant defeat in the Perth Test, continues its routine preparations. Boland emphasized a steadfast approach, dismissing any panic despite the team's recent setback against a revitalized Indian squad. This resilience is crucial as Australia aims to recover from its 295-run defeat and regain standing in the series.

