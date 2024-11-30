Jason Cumings' Late Goal Seals Victory for Mohun Bagan

In an electrifying ISL clash at the Salt Lake Stadium, Jason Cumings emerged as the hero for Mohun Bagan, netting a decisive goal for a 1-0 triumph over Chennaiyin FC.

The game’s turning point arrived in the 86th minute when substitute Greg Stewart's incisive pass found Cumings, who expertly smashed the ball into the net.

This victory catapults Mohun Bagan to the summit of the standings, edging out Bengaluru FC on goal difference, while Chennaiyin FC remain in eighth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)