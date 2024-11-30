Left Menu

Jason Cumings' Late Goal Seals Victory for Mohun Bagan

Jason Cumings scored a late goal to secure Mohun Bagan a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their ISL match. The breakthrough came in the 86th minute, pushing Mohun Bagan to the top of the standings. Despite pressure from Chennaiyin, Mohun Bagan's defense held strong to win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:49 IST
The game’s turning point arrived in the 86th minute when substitute Greg Stewart's incisive pass found Cumings, who expertly smashed the ball into the net. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying ISL clash at the Salt Lake Stadium, Jason Cumings emerged as the hero for Mohun Bagan, netting a decisive goal for a 1-0 triumph over Chennaiyin FC.

This victory catapults Mohun Bagan to the summit of the standings, edging out Bengaluru FC on goal difference, while Chennaiyin FC remain in eighth place.

This victory catapults Mohun Bagan to the summit of the standings, edging out Bengaluru FC on goal difference, while Chennaiyin FC remain in eighth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

