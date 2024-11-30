Left Menu

Injuries Cloud South Africa's Test Victory Against Sri Lanka

South Africa's resounding victory over Sri Lanka at the Durban Test was marred by multiple injuries. Young pacer Gerald Coetzee suffered a groin injury, while Wiaan Mulder was ruled out with a fractured finger. Despite challenges, South Africa moved to the second spot in the World Test Championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:06 IST
Injuries Cloud South Africa's Test Victory Against Sri Lanka
Gerald Ceotzee (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant triumph at the Durban Test, South Africa overpowered Sri Lanka by 233 runs, enhancing their standing to the second position in the World Test Championship rankings. However, the win was not without its setbacks, as injuries cast a shadow over the celebration for the Proteas.

Adding to the injury woes, young paceman Gerald Coetzee sustained a niggle in his groin on Day 4 of the match. This comes shortly after all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was ruled out for the series with a fractured right middle finger, forcing South Africa to seek replacements urgently. Captain Temba Bavuma expressed concern over the situation, emphasizing the need for the medical team to manage Coetzee's injury efficiently.

Despite these setbacks, South Africa's performance in the opening Test was bolstered by Marco Jansen, whose exceptional match figures of 11/86 earned him the Player of the Match title. South Africa's victory not only keeps their hopes alive for the World Test Championship final but also sends a message of resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024