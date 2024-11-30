Injuries Cloud South Africa's Test Victory Against Sri Lanka

In a significant triumph at the Durban Test, South Africa overpowered Sri Lanka by 233 runs, enhancing their standing to the second position in the World Test Championship rankings. However, the win was not without its setbacks, as injuries cast a shadow over the celebration for the Proteas.

Adding to the injury woes, young paceman Gerald Coetzee sustained a niggle in his groin on Day 4 of the match. This comes shortly after all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was ruled out for the series with a fractured right middle finger, forcing South Africa to seek replacements urgently. Captain Temba Bavuma expressed concern over the situation, emphasizing the need for the medical team to manage Coetzee's injury efficiently.

Despite these setbacks, South Africa's performance in the opening Test was bolstered by Marco Jansen, whose exceptional match figures of 11/86 earned him the Player of the Match title. South Africa's victory not only keeps their hopes alive for the World Test Championship final but also sends a message of resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)