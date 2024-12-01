Arsenal Dominates Capital Derby with Stunning First-Half Display

In a breathtaking Premier League showdown, Arsenal overwhelmed West Ham United 5-2 at the London Stadium, with all seven goals erupting during an electrifying first half. Arsenal's Gabriel set the tone with an early header, paving the way for Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz to carve open the host's defense.

Despite West Ham's quickfire responses via Wan-Bissaka and Emerson's dazzling free kick, they couldn't stem the red tide. Arsenal's resounding lead was reinforced by Bukayo Saka's well-aimed penalty before halftime, nudging the Gunners to a comfortable second position in the league standings.

The second half witnessed a subdued Arsenal comfortably asserting their dominance, ensuring no further surprises sprung from West Ham. With this crucial win, Arsenal is now just six points behind the league leaders, Liverpool, who square off against Manchester City this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)