Arsenal Dominates Capital Derby with Stunning First-Half Display
Arsenal delivered a dazzling performance against West Ham United with a 5-2 victory in the Premier League derby. All goals were scored in a sensational first half, including a header by Gabriel, Trossard's tap-in, Odegaard's penalty, and Havertz's strike, sealing Arsenal's climb to second place in the league.
In a breathtaking Premier League showdown, Arsenal overwhelmed West Ham United 5-2 at the London Stadium, with all seven goals erupting during an electrifying first half. Arsenal's Gabriel set the tone with an early header, paving the way for Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz to carve open the host's defense.
Despite West Ham's quickfire responses via Wan-Bissaka and Emerson's dazzling free kick, they couldn't stem the red tide. Arsenal's resounding lead was reinforced by Bukayo Saka's well-aimed penalty before halftime, nudging the Gunners to a comfortable second position in the league standings.
The second half witnessed a subdued Arsenal comfortably asserting their dominance, ensuring no further surprises sprung from West Ham. With this crucial win, Arsenal is now just six points behind the league leaders, Liverpool, who square off against Manchester City this Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arsenal
- West Ham
- Premier League
- London Derby
- football
- Gabriel
- Odegaard
- Bukayo Saka
- Trossard
- Havertz
ALSO READ
India vs. Malaysia: A Clash of Familiar Foes on the Football Field
Chelsea's Kadeisha Buchanan Sidelined with ACL Injury: A Growing Concern in Women's Football
India's Football Feud: Battle Against Malaysia for a Turnaround
Governor's Generous Kick for Sikkim's Football Growth
Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year, says Kerala sports minister.