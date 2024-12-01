Left Menu

Arsenal Dominates Capital Derby with Stunning First-Half Display

Arsenal delivered a dazzling performance against West Ham United with a 5-2 victory in the Premier League derby. All goals were scored in a sensational first half, including a header by Gabriel, Trossard's tap-in, Odegaard's penalty, and Havertz's strike, sealing Arsenal's climb to second place in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 01:01 IST
Arsenal Dominates Capital Derby with Stunning First-Half Display
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a breathtaking Premier League showdown, Arsenal overwhelmed West Ham United 5-2 at the London Stadium, with all seven goals erupting during an electrifying first half. Arsenal's Gabriel set the tone with an early header, paving the way for Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz to carve open the host's defense.

Despite West Ham's quickfire responses via Wan-Bissaka and Emerson's dazzling free kick, they couldn't stem the red tide. Arsenal's resounding lead was reinforced by Bukayo Saka's well-aimed penalty before halftime, nudging the Gunners to a comfortable second position in the league standings.

The second half witnessed a subdued Arsenal comfortably asserting their dominance, ensuring no further surprises sprung from West Ham. With this crucial win, Arsenal is now just six points behind the league leaders, Liverpool, who square off against Manchester City this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024