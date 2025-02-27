Left Menu

Gulf Football Veterans Tournament: A Nostalgic Kickoff

The Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation is committed to enhancing the Gulf Championship for Veterans by focusing on organizational and technical aspects. The inaugural tournament in Kuwait was a success, highlighting the federation's efforts to honor football veterans and promote regional unity through sports.

Visuals of Oman Football Association (Photo/ANI/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a fervent bid to advance the Gulf Championship for Veterans, the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation is investing significant resources into refining both its organizational and technical facets. Mohsen Al Masroori, Vice President of the Oman Football Association, emphasized the federation's commitment to sustainable tournament success through active veteran engagement.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, Al Masroori praised the inaugural edition held in Kuwait, from February 22 to 26, which saw participation from eight Gulf teams. This initial success has been attributed to Kuwait's hosting prowess and the federation's strategic direction, leaving a positive imprint and capturing fans' imaginations with friendly yet spirited competition.

Al Masroori highlighted the tournament's role in spotlighting football veterans and enhancing inter-regional communication. The event revived memories of past football achievements, fostering a positive environment that mirrors the strong bonds among Gulf nations. The Gulf Football Federation remains steadfast in organizing such tournaments and collaborating with Gulf counterparts to safeguard and advance the rich legacy of regional football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

