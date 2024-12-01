Left Menu

Coetzee's Injury: A Blow to South Africa's Crucial Test Campaign

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee is out due to a groin injury for the second Test against Sri Lanka and the upcoming Pakistan series, with Kwena Maphaka stepping in. Coetzee's absence impacts South Africa's strategic position in the World Test Championship standings and their final aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:45 IST
Coetzee's Injury: A Blow to South Africa's Crucial Test Campaign
Gerald Coetzee. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa faces a significant setback as fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been sidelined for the second Test against Sri Lanka and the upcoming home series against Pakistan. Official reports from the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirm that Coetzee is nursing a groin injury that emerged during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Coetzee, who felt discomfort while bowling, underwent scans that identified a strain in his right groin muscle, predicting a recovery period of four to six weeks. As a replacement, Kwena Maphaka, a standout performer at the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, has been called up for his debut in this series.

The absence of Coetzee affects South Africa's plans in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. South Africa had claimed an emphatic 233-run victory in the first match against Sri Lanka, boosting their standing to second place on the World Test Championship leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024