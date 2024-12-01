Coetzee's Injury: A Blow to South Africa's Crucial Test Campaign

South Africa faces a significant setback as fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been sidelined for the second Test against Sri Lanka and the upcoming home series against Pakistan. Official reports from the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirm that Coetzee is nursing a groin injury that emerged during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Coetzee, who felt discomfort while bowling, underwent scans that identified a strain in his right groin muscle, predicting a recovery period of four to six weeks. As a replacement, Kwena Maphaka, a standout performer at the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, has been called up for his debut in this series.

The absence of Coetzee affects South Africa's plans in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. South Africa had claimed an emphatic 233-run victory in the first match against Sri Lanka, boosting their standing to second place on the World Test Championship leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)