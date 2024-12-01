Rashford and Zirkzee Shine in Amorim's Debut as Manchester United Crush Everton

In a stellar Premier League debut for new manager Ruben Amorim, Manchester United decisively defeated Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee each scored twice, propelling United to their largest league victory margin since their 5-1 win over Leeds United in 2021.

United climbed three spots to ninth in the table, with Rashford setting the tone in the 34th minute by delivering a side-footed volley from Bruno Fernandes's corner, deflected in by Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. Rashford expressed to Sky Sports the importance of adapting to the new coaching style and building on this performance.

Everton, who remain two points above the relegation zone, have struggled offensively, failing to score in four consecutive matches. Meanwhile, Rashford noted positive developments in team dynamics under Amorim's leadership, as Manchester United continues their unbeaten streak since late October.

(With inputs from agencies.)