Left Menu

Rashford and Zirkzee Shine in Amorim's Debut as Manchester United Crush Everton

In Ruben Amorim's Premier League debut as Manchester United's manager, the team triumphed over Everton with a 4-0 victory, courtesy of two goals each from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee. United's win at Old Trafford marked their most significant victory margin in a league game since 2021, elevating them to ninth in the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:26 IST
Rashford and Zirkzee Shine in Amorim's Debut as Manchester United Crush Everton
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stellar Premier League debut for new manager Ruben Amorim, Manchester United decisively defeated Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee each scored twice, propelling United to their largest league victory margin since their 5-1 win over Leeds United in 2021.

United climbed three spots to ninth in the table, with Rashford setting the tone in the 34th minute by delivering a side-footed volley from Bruno Fernandes's corner, deflected in by Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. Rashford expressed to Sky Sports the importance of adapting to the new coaching style and building on this performance.

Everton, who remain two points above the relegation zone, have struggled offensively, failing to score in four consecutive matches. Meanwhile, Rashford noted positive developments in team dynamics under Amorim's leadership, as Manchester United continues their unbeaten streak since late October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024