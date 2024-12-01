Left Menu

Postecoglu Defends Spurs Amidst Criticism of Inconsistency

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglu, has defended his team against critics following a 1-1 draw with 10-man Fulham. Despite a recent victory over Manchester City, Spurs struggled with key players absent. Postecoglu urges understanding of these challenges, maintaining that the team remains in a strong competitive position.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu has dismissed criticism regarding his team's recent performance inconsistencies. Critics highlighted the team's inability to secure a victory against 10-man Fulham after their scintillating win against Manchester City.

Postecoglu attributed these inconsistencies to the absence of key players like Dominic Solanke and Guglielmo Vicario. He emphasized that comparing every match to the performance against City is unfair and overlooks current challenges.

Despite a draw with Fulham and an earlier Europa League setback, Postecoglu maintained confidence in his team's position. Spurs are seventh in the league, just three points away from Champions League qualification, keeping them well in contention across competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

