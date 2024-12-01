Postecoglu Defends Spurs Amidst Criticism of Inconsistency

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu has dismissed criticism regarding his team's recent performance inconsistencies. Critics highlighted the team's inability to secure a victory against 10-man Fulham after their scintillating win against Manchester City.

Postecoglu attributed these inconsistencies to the absence of key players like Dominic Solanke and Guglielmo Vicario. He emphasized that comparing every match to the performance against City is unfair and overlooks current challenges.

Despite a draw with Fulham and an earlier Europa League setback, Postecoglu maintained confidence in his team's position. Spurs are seventh in the league, just three points away from Champions League qualification, keeping them well in contention across competitions.

