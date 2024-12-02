Verstappen Triumphs in Dramatic Qatar GP
Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix, securing his ninth victory of the season. Despite a penalty, he overtook rivals like Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris, who faced setbacks. Major crashes and safety car deployments marked the race, impacting drivers like Lewis Hamilton.
In a thrilling Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, Max Verstappen of Red Bull overcame a penalty to secure his ninth win of the Formula One season. The Dutch driver demonstrated impeccable skill and determination, taking home a victory after being stripped of the pole position.
The race was packed with dramatic incidents, including three safety car deployments and numerous penalties. McLaren's Lando Norris encountered significant setbacks due to a stop/go penalty, allowing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to claim the runner-up spot. Oscar Piastri, representing McLaren, finished third.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton endured a challenging race with penalties and punctures, only managing a 12th place finish. The event also saw Red Bull's Sergio Perez exit early due to a crash involving other competitors. As the season nears its end, the contest between McLaren and Ferrari intensifies ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
