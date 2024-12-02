Racing Respect in Question: Verstappen vs. Russell Collision

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen openly criticized fellow driver George Russell, claiming he 'lost all respect' after an incident that influenced the starting lineup at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Despite being faster than Russell in qualifying, Verstappen faced a penalty due to a stewards' inquiry into a slow-driving infraction, promoting Russell to pole position. The inquiry found Verstappen's driving 'unnecessarily slow,' which Russell had termed 'super dangerous.'

The penalty, however, did not deter Verstappen's performance. He overtook Russell early in the race and secured his ninth win of a championship season. Verstappen criticized both the stewards' ruling and Russell's actions, implying the latter exploited the situation unfairly. Russell, who finished fourth, acknowledged Verstappen's prowess while expressing frustration over the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)