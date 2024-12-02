Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Test Strategy: Opening Dilemma and Team Dynamics

Harbhajan Singh discusses Rohit Sharma's potential batting order in the Adelaide Test against Australia, predicting he will bat in the top three. He also highlights Washington Sundar's selection over Ashwin and advises the PCB to adopt a 'Hybrid Model' for security concerns in future ICC tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:38 IST
Rohit Sharma's Test Strategy: Opening Dilemma and Team Dynamics
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh predicts that Captain Rohit Sharma will likely open or bat at number three in the upcoming Adelaide Test against Australia. Harbhajan dismissed any chance of Rohit batting lower than third, emphasizing the pivotal role of top-order batsmen.

In the recent Perth Test, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional 201-run partnership secured a commanding victory for India. Harbhajan believes maintaining a solid top four is crucial, advocating for Rohit's positioning in the upper order for optimal team performance.

Harbhajan also commented on the strategic choice to play Washington Sundar over seasoned players Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Furthermore, he advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to adopt a 'Hybrid Model' for the ICC Champions Trophy, ensuring India's matches take place in Dubai citing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024