Rohit Sharma's Test Strategy: Opening Dilemma and Team Dynamics

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh predicts that Captain Rohit Sharma will likely open or bat at number three in the upcoming Adelaide Test against Australia. Harbhajan dismissed any chance of Rohit batting lower than third, emphasizing the pivotal role of top-order batsmen.

In the recent Perth Test, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional 201-run partnership secured a commanding victory for India. Harbhajan believes maintaining a solid top four is crucial, advocating for Rohit's positioning in the upper order for optimal team performance.

Harbhajan also commented on the strategic choice to play Washington Sundar over seasoned players Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Furthermore, he advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to adopt a 'Hybrid Model' for the ICC Champions Trophy, ensuring India's matches take place in Dubai citing security concerns.

