Shami's Unyielding Pace: KL Rahul Unveils the Challenges Behind the Stumps

India's KL Rahul praises Mohammed Shami's unique bowling traits, highlighting his accuracy and movement. Rahul discusses the challenges of keeping to Shami, emphasizing how the bowler's pace and wobble effect present a formidable test. Shami's return amid injury highlights his dedication and importance for India's lineup against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:48 IST
Mohammed Shami. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has lauded Mohammed Shami as one of the most challenging bowlers to keep wickets for, owing to his exceptional accuracy, pace, and movement. At the pre-match press conference ahead of India's ICC Champions Trophy match against New Zealand in Dubai, Rahul shared insights into the challenges of wicketkeeping to Shami.

Rahul highlighted Shami's knack for inducing full-length dives, stating, "Shami consistently finds a way to challenge wicketkeepers, forcing me into full-length dives. He provides opportunities to shine or fall short, demonstrating his intricate bowling style."

Rahul noted the unique wobble effect generated by Shami and occasionally Jasprit Bumrah, complicating the task at hand. "Shami is among the few whose deliveries wobble—especially challenging post the second or third spell," Rahul stated, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of Shami's deliveries.

Beyond movement, Rahul emphasized Shami's often overlooked accuracy and sharpness. "People talk about Shami's gifted seam movement, but his precision and pace can still surprise you," Rahul commended, reflecting on a recent encounter where Shami's speed caught him off-guard during nets.

After returning from injury, Shami's dedication and diligence in rehabilitation have not gone unnoticed. "Shami's journey from injury has been tough. His hard work and discipline prepared him for a strong comeback," said Rahul, adding that Shami is nearing peak form.

As Shami reenters the Indian squad, his skilled wicket-taking will be crucial in India's faceoff against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy Group A match in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

