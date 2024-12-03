Left Menu

Gilchrist's Masterplan for Aussie Comeback

Adam Gilchrist urges Australian batters to focus on staying at the crease to counter India's bowling threat. He supports Marnus Labuschagne to regain his form and stresses the importance of patience. Gilchrist highlights Labuschagne's skills and advises confidence in preparation for the second Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:06 IST
Adam Gilchrist Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has shared his advice for the team's struggling batters ahead of the second Test against India.

Gilchrist emphasized the need for patience at the crease to tackle the challenge posed by India's Jasprit Bumrah and his bowling attack in the pink-ball Test.

In particular, he backed Marnus Labuschagne to rediscover his form and encouraged him to remain confident despite recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

