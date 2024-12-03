Gilchrist's Masterplan for Aussie Comeback
Adam Gilchrist urges Australian batters to focus on staying at the crease to counter India's bowling threat. He supports Marnus Labuschagne to regain his form and stresses the importance of patience. Gilchrist highlights Labuschagne's skills and advises confidence in preparation for the second Test.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:06 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has shared his advice for the team's struggling batters ahead of the second Test against India.
Gilchrist emphasized the need for patience at the crease to tackle the challenge posed by India's Jasprit Bumrah and his bowling attack in the pink-ball Test.
In particular, he backed Marnus Labuschagne to rediscover his form and encouraged him to remain confident despite recent setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bowler Against All Odds: Jasprit Bumrah's Australian Challenge
Marnus Labuschagne's Long Game Strategy Against India
Jasprit Bumrah Hints at Mohammed Shami's Potential Return Ahead of Border Gavaskar Series
When I came here, coach and management gave me clarity that I will be leading the side: Jasprit Bumrah ahead of opening Test against Australia.
Jasprit Bumrah: Leading with Instincts Against Rivals