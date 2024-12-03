Cadillac Accelerates into Formula One: A New Era of Racing Innovation

Formula One's landscape is set for transformation as General Motors' Cadillac brand enters the fray as the 11th team from 2026. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed this addition, potentially marking an expansion to the full 12-team roster.

The inclusion of Cadillac follows significant hurdles, notably resistance from commercial rights holder Liberty Media and established teams. However, the persistence of a manufacturer-led approach proved fruitful, aligning with demands for quality and innovation over mere expansion.

A U.S. House Judiciary Committee examination into possible anticompetitive conduct influenced the final decision, pressuring Formula One to embrace change. The agreement strengthens the sport's competitive edge and diversity, heralding a new chapter infused with American automotive prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)