Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel Injured in Training Accident

Double Olympic gold medalist Remco Evenepoel suffered injuries after colliding with a vehicle during training in Belgium. The 24-year-old sustained fractures to his rib, shoulder blade, and hand. The incident involved crashing into an open door of a postal vehicle, breaking his bike into two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:01 IST
Renowned Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, a double Olympic gold medalist, is recovering from multiple fractures sustained during a training accident in Belgium. The 24-year-old's incident involved a collision with a postal vehicle in Oetingen.

The crash occurred when Evenepoel ran into an open door, resulting in fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade, and hand, according to his team, Soudal-QuickStep.

Despite the severity of the accident, Evenepoel remained conscious and even managed to send reassurances to his family. Currently, he is under medical care, with assessments continuing at a hospital in Herentals.

