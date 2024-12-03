Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel Injured in Training Accident
Double Olympic gold medalist Remco Evenepoel suffered injuries after colliding with a vehicle during training in Belgium. The 24-year-old sustained fractures to his rib, shoulder blade, and hand. The incident involved crashing into an open door of a postal vehicle, breaking his bike into two.
Renowned Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, a double Olympic gold medalist, is recovering from multiple fractures sustained during a training accident in Belgium. The 24-year-old's incident involved a collision with a postal vehicle in Oetingen.
The crash occurred when Evenepoel ran into an open door, resulting in fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade, and hand, according to his team, Soudal-QuickStep.
Despite the severity of the accident, Evenepoel remained conscious and even managed to send reassurances to his family. Currently, he is under medical care, with assessments continuing at a hospital in Herentals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
