Belgium Upsets U.S. to Join Elite Teams in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Belgium secured a stunning victory over 18-time champions the United States to qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this Saturday. Alongside Belgium, Britain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Spain, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic have clinched spots in this prestigious team event, to be hosted by China from September 22-27.

In Ostend, Belgium's world number 149, Greet Minnen, completed the upset with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Iva Jovic, marking Belgium's return to the finals since 2022. Meanwhile, Britain advanced with a decisive 3-1 win against Australia in Melbourne, concluded by Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage's victory in doubles.

Other highlights from the qualifiers include Italy overcoming Japan in Velletri, Ukraine defeating Poland with dominance in Gliwice, Spain overpowering Slovenia in Portoroz, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva outlasting Canada's Bianca Andreescu, and the Czech Republic's tense win against Switzerland. The thrilling matches set the stage for an exciting final event in Shenzhen.

(With inputs from agencies.)