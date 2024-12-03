Tiger Woods: The Unyielding Flame Behind the Golfer’s Legacy

Tiger Woods, once the undisputed king of golf, is determined to return to the top, fueled by an unwavering competitive spirit despite facing harsh realities of aging and injury recovery.

After missing recent tournaments due to back surgery, Woods admits his body doesn't recover as it used to. However, he remains optimistic about his chances in future majors, focusing intensely on rehabilitation.

In a bright spot, Woods extended his role as brand ambassador for Hero MotoCorp, with the company reiterating their title sponsorship of the Hero World Challenge tournament until 2030—marking a decade-long partnership aiding youth-focused initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)