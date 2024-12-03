Left Menu

Sanjay Manjrekar Advocates for KL Rahul as India's Test Opener

Sanjay Manjrekar supports KL Rahul continuing as India’s Test opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite Rohit Sharma's return. After breaking records with a 200-plus partnership in Perth, Manjrekar emphasizes current form over seniority in India's batting lineup choices for the Adelaide Test against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:16 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar Advocates for KL Rahul as India's Test Opener
KL Rahul (Photo: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has thrown his support behind KL Rahul as India's opener, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, even with the return of captain Rohit Sharma. Manjrekar stressed that decisions should prioritize "common sense" and "current reality." The duo's record-breaking second-innings performance against Australia's powerful pace trio in Perth proves their capability.

The pair managed to create history by achieving a 200-plus opening partnership in a Test match on Australian ground. Jaiswal's scintillating 161 was matched by Rahul's pressure-absorbing innings, allowing his partner to play with abandon.

Speculation is growing about India's lineup for the Adelaide Test, especially after Rohit played in the middle order during warm-up games. Manjrekar suggested keeping Rahul as the opener, noting India's recent success and their strategy of valuing form over seniority.

He remarked, "The decision makes sense, given the historic opening partnership and the results. This management, which prefers cricketing logic and form, isn't likely to revert to prioritizing seniority," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

With the day-night Test approaching, India's lineup debates will soon settle. The team is in excellent form, winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener and a warm-up game in Canberra. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

