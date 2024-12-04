Left Menu

AC Milan's Style Under Fonseca: A Winning Attitude

AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca lauded his team's performance in the 6-1 triumph over Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia. Changing eight players from their previous match, the squad delivered an impressive display. Fonseca emphasized the importance of maintaining serious attitudes regardless of the opponent.

AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca expressed satisfaction with his team's decisive 6-1 victory against Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia last-16 matchup held at San Siro on Tuesday. Milan's commanding four-goal lead by halftime eliminated any chance for an upset by Serie B's leaders, allowing Fonseca the luxury of introducing four substitutes at the beginning of the second half.

In a post-match interview with Mediaset, Fonseca praised his squad's focused approach. "We played a great game, a magnificent first half, which also helped us manage the players," he said, commending the serious attitude his players showcased. The match saw Fonseca make eight changes from the squad who bested Empoli 3-0 over the weekend, a rotation he felt paid off effectively.

Fonseca emphasized the importance of maintaining faith in his entire squad, noting that his players are ready to perform regardless of prior play time. He expressed satisfaction with their adaptability against smaller teams, which had been an area of concern in the past. As he looks ahead, Fonseca remains concentrated on their next league fixture against Atalanta, temporarily putting aside potential future clashes with former club AS Roma in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

