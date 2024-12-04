Left Menu

Alcaraz Expands Coaching Team: A Move Toward Tennis Greatness

Carlos Alcaraz, the young tennis star and four-time Grand Slam champion, has added Samuel Lopez to his coaching team alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero. The move aims to help Alcaraz climb back to the top of the ATP rankings, enriching his career with experienced mentorship and strategic guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Carlos Alcaraz, the rising tennis phenomenon, is poised for a dynamic start to the 2025 tennis season with a new addition to his coaching team. Samuel Lopez joins forces with Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz's mentor since his teenage years, to bolster the young Spaniard's quest for tennis dominance.

Lopez's impressive background, including his participation in Spain's Olympic teams and his tenure with Pablo Carreño Busta, presents a valuable asset in Alcaraz's journey to reclaim the ATP's top spot. Alcaraz, who made history by becoming the youngest player to achieve the No. 1 ranking after his 2022 U.S. Open victory, believes this coaching duo will spur his growth both technically and personally.

Alcaraz, finishing this year at No. 3, emphasized the strong relationship and mutual respect shared with Ferrero, highlighting how their collaboration has evolved. The 21-year-old appreciates the newfound independence in decision-making, signifying his maturation as both a player and individual. This strategic alliance aims to continue shaping Alcaraz into a formidable tennis icon.

