Ben Stokes Criticizes ICC Over Slow-Over-Rate Penalty Amid WTC Final Race

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has issued a stern rebuke to the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the imposition of a slow-over-rate penalty on his team. Despite securing an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Test in Christchurch, both teams were docked three points each in the ICC World Test Championship standings for maintaining a sluggish over rate.

The ICC had announced on Tuesday that both New Zealand and England failed to meet the required over-rate during the series opener, leading to a 15 percent fine of their match fees along with the critical loss of three competition points. This development has intensified the race toward the WTC final, adding a dramatic layer of intrigue.

Ben Stokes took to Instagram to voice his discontent, highlighting the premature completion of the match and questioning the penalties imposed. Despite the setback, Stokes and New Zealand's captain Tom Latham accepted the charges to avoid a formal hearing. The sanctions, confirmed by a panel of on-field officials and imposed by David Boon, have significant implications, particularly for New Zealand's standing, which has now dropped in the WTC rankings.

With this penalty, New Zealand's points percentage has fallen to 47.92 percent. Even if they win their remaining two matches against England, the WTC final qualification remains uncertain and will depend on the results of other ongoing series. Meanwhile, England remains in the sixth position, already out of contention for next year's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)