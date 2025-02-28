Dane Paterson Joins Middlesex: A Stint to Secure WTC Final Spot

South African fast bowler Dane Paterson has inked a deal with Middlesex Cricket for the initial half of the 2025 County Championship season. This move is a strategic effort by Paterson to stake a claim for a place in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's starting June 11.

The veteran 35-year-old pacer will play Middlesex's first seven matches, five of which are set to take place at the famed Lord's venue, where the WTC final will be held. Paterson has represented South Africa in 19 international matches, capturing 38 wickets and boasts an impressive domestic record with 610 first-class wickets at an average of 23.59, including a top haul of 8/52.

In his previous County Cricket tenure with Nottinghamshire, he scalped 180 wickets at an average of 23.25, featuring seven five-wicket hauls. Paterson expressed his enthusiasm about joining Middlesex, emphasizing the honor of playing at Lord's and his optimism about the upcoming challenge. Middlesex Cricket's Director, Alan Coleman, highlighted Paterson's expertise and impact potential as vital assets to the Club's pace attack.

