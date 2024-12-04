KL Rahul Reflects on Decade in Cricket, Eyes Strong Comeback in Adelaide Test
Ahead of the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, KL Rahul reflects on his international debut against the Aussies a decade ago. Battling injuries and inconsistency over the years, the 32-year-old hopes this series marks the beginning of a successful second half of his career.
Ahead of the much-anticipated pink-ball Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Indian cricketer KL Rahul opened up about his career journey, reflecting on his test debut against the Aussies nearly a decade ago. Rahul expressed optimism about the Test series, aspiring it to be the onset of a successful second phase in his cricket journey, a career marked by injuries, inconsistency, and role uncertainty.
At a pre-match press conference, Rahul remarked on the changes over the last ten years, reminiscing his experience from watching the India-Australia matches with his father in the early mornings to playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Reflecting on his debut, Rahul stated how surreal it felt and spoke of his growth in confidence over time, both personally and professionally.
Known for his technical finesse and captivating strokes, Rahul has become a focal point for Indian and global cricketing fandom. Yet, concerns around his form and performance remain, as highlighted by his moderate test batting average of 34.26. As India leads the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 1-0, hopes for Rahul to play a vital role in the upcoming Test run high.
