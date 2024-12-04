KL Rahul Braves the Pink Ball: Mastering the Day/Night Challenge Down Under

As India gears up for the much-anticipated Day/Night Test against Australia in Adelaide, senior batsman KL Rahul is preparing for the unique challenges posed by the pink Kookaburra ball. Known for its faster pace and visual trickiness, Rahul admits the pink ball is a different beast compared to the traditional red ball.

Rahul, who played a crucial role in India's 295-run victory with a solid 77 in the second innings, expressed the difficulties of adapting to fielding and batting with the pink ball. "It hits your hands harder, and picking it from the bowler's hand can be tricky," he noted, emphasizing the need for careful adaptation.

Drawing insights from teammates like Virat Kohli who have prior experience with pink ball Tests, Rahul aims to tackle its unique challenges head-on. With a focus on winning individual sessions rather than entire games, Rahul and the team are set to take on the formidable Australian side, brimming with newfound confidence from their win in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)