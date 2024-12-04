DAZN Secures Exclusive Global Broadcast Rights for 2025 Club World Cup

Sports streaming giant DAZN has secured a groundbreaking $1 billion deal to become the exclusive global broadcaster for the 2025 Club World Cup, according to an announcement by FIFA.

The platform, which partners with top European football leagues, will broadcast all 63 matches of the tournament, scheduled between June 15 and July 13 in the United States. This strategic partnership solidifies DAZN's ambition to become a leading entertainment platform for sports enthusiasts.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the significance of this deal, citing DAZN's extensive reach, which will allow billions of football fans across the globe access to the tournament. The event, featuring top club teams, is set to build excitement for the 2026 World Cup amid discussions of fixture congestion among top players.

(With inputs from agencies.)