IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Airbus A321 XLR

In a significant development for India's aviation sector, domestic carrier IndiGo has added the first Airbus A321 XLR to its fleet. Arriving at Delhi airport, the aircraft is poised to launch non-stop flights to Athens from both Delhi and Mumbai by month's end.

IndiGo is the first Indian airline to introduce the long-range Airbus A321neo variant. This move part of a broader strategy to extend its international network, with plans to use subsequent deliveries on other long-haul routes, potentially in Europe and East Asia.

The A321 XLR, designed for extended range and fuel efficiency, is expected to grow IndiGo's reach while supporting India's ambition to emerge as a central figure in global aviation, according to Pieter Elbers, IndiGo's CEO.

(With inputs from agencies.)