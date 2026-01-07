IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Airbus A321 XLR
IndiGo has received its first Airbus A321 XLR aircraft, marking a strategic move to expand its international reach. The aircraft will serve non-stop routes to Athens and later expand to destinations in Europe and East Asia, supporting India's goal to become a global aviation hub.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for India's aviation sector, domestic carrier IndiGo has added the first Airbus A321 XLR to its fleet. Arriving at Delhi airport, the aircraft is poised to launch non-stop flights to Athens from both Delhi and Mumbai by month's end.
IndiGo is the first Indian airline to introduce the long-range Airbus A321neo variant. This move part of a broader strategy to extend its international network, with plans to use subsequent deliveries on other long-haul routes, potentially in Europe and East Asia.
The A321 XLR, designed for extended range and fuel efficiency, is expected to grow IndiGo's reach while supporting India's ambition to emerge as a central figure in global aviation, according to Pieter Elbers, IndiGo's CEO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Gas Exchange Prepares for IPO Amidst Strategic Expansion Plans
IRB Infrastructure's Toll Revenue Surge: Leading India's Highway Boom
Electoral Roll Cleansing: A Major Revamp in India
India's Economic Surge: Aiming for 7.4% Growth in 2025-26
India to Host Landmark Global Conference on Election Management