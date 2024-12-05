Max Homa Takes Early Lead with Stellar Round at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Defending champion Max Homa delivered a remarkable performance on the first day of the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge, carding a six-under-par 66 to secure a narrow lead. His round was highlighted by eight birdies, despite encountering difficulties on the tricky back nine holes.

Speaking after his round, Homa noted the tricky wind conditions, claiming they were challenging but rewarding. He remained composed, making critical adjustments to finish strongly with two birdies that helped offset earlier mistakes on the 13th and 15th holes.

Homa holds a slender advantage over local favorite Ockie Strydom, who carded a five-under-par 67 boosted by an eagle at the par 5 14th hole. Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal is in a group tied for third, two shots further back, showcasing a competitive field as the tournament progresses.

