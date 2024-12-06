Suryavanshi powers India into U-19 Asia Cup final, set to face Bangladesh

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the star of the show again with a second successive half-century as India stormed into the U-19 Asia Cup ODI final with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka here on Friday.

The 13-year-old, who became the youngest cricketer ever to be bought at an IPL auction last month, smashed five sixes and six fours for his 36-ball 67 as India chased down a target of 174 with as many as 170 balls to spare.

India will face Bangladesh in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by seven wickets, completing a modest chase of 117 in 22.1 overs in the first semi-final in Dubai.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka could only manage 173 in 46.2 overs despite a valiant effort from Lakvin Abeysinghe (69 off 110) and Sharujan Shanmuganathan (42 off 78).

Their innings struggled to gain momentum as Indian bowlers were in full control with Chetan Sharma (3/34), Kiran Chormale (2/32), and Ayush Mhatre (2/37) wreaking havoc in the middle overs.

India's chase was built on a solid foundation laid by Ayush Mhatre (34 off 28) as he put on a stand of 91 with Suryavanshi for the opening wicket.

The young left-hander from Bihar troubled the Sri Lankan bowlers from the beginning as he started with consecutive sixes and a boundary off Sigera, who ended up giving away 31 runs in his opening over.

Mhatre too played his strokes at the other end as the duo raced to 87 for no loss in eight overs before Vihas Thewmika gave Sri Lanka their first breakthrough by removing the batter.

But Suryavanshi showed remarkable maturity as he kept the run-rate ticking despite losing his opening partner, forging another crucial association with C Andre Siddharth (22).

He didn't stop there, taking the attack to the bowlers with his aggressive strokes, including scoring two sixes off Aayan Khan.

Skipper Mohamed Amaan (25 not out) and KP Karthikeya (11 not out) then completed the chase.

Brief Scores Sri Lanka 173; 46.2 overs (Lakvin Abeysinghe 69, Sharujan Shanmuganathan 42; Chetan Sharma 3/34, Kiran Chormale 2/32, Ayush Mhatre 2/37) lost to India 175/3; 21.4 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 67, Mhatre 34, Mohamed Amaan 25 not out) by seven wickets.

