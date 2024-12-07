Left Menu

India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Eyes Asia Cup Glory and World Cup Spot

The Indian junior women's hockey team aims to defend its title and secure a spot in the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup by competing in the Asia Cup starting December 7. Led by Jyoti Singh and Sakshi Rana, the team comprises experienced players who have previously played for the senior side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:08 IST
India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Eyes Asia Cup Glory and World Cup Spot
  • Country:
  • Oman

As the Asia Cup looms on the horizon, the Indian junior women's hockey team is not just aiming to defend its title but also secure direct qualification for the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup. The event, commencing on December 7, marks a pivotal moment for the team.

Coached by Tushar Khandker and captained by Jyoti Singh with Sakshi Rana as her deputy, the team boasts significant experience. The roster includes players like Deepika and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, all of whom have contributed to the national senior side.

The competition format ensures teams play each pool opponent once. The top two will move to the semifinals and earn World Cup spots. Team spirit runs high as captain Jyoti emphasizes the hard work invested and the determination to make the nation proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024