India's Junior Women's Hockey Team Eyes Asia Cup Glory and World Cup Spot

As the Asia Cup looms on the horizon, the Indian junior women's hockey team is not just aiming to defend its title but also secure direct qualification for the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup. The event, commencing on December 7, marks a pivotal moment for the team.

Coached by Tushar Khandker and captained by Jyoti Singh with Sakshi Rana as her deputy, the team boasts significant experience. The roster includes players like Deepika and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, all of whom have contributed to the national senior side.

The competition format ensures teams play each pool opponent once. The top two will move to the semifinals and earn World Cup spots. Team spirit runs high as captain Jyoti emphasizes the hard work invested and the determination to make the nation proud.

