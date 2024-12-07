Michail Antonio's Unexpected Turn: West Ham Forward in Accident

West Ham United star Michail Antonio was caught in a road traffic accident on Saturday, according to the Premier League club's announcement.

The 34-year-old Jamaican forward's condition remains unspecified, as fans await further updates from the club, which promised to provide more details promptly.

Antonio has been a crucial player for West Ham since 2015, participating in every league match this season. The incident casts a shadow over West Ham's upcoming game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday. The club offered their 'thoughts and prayers' to Antonio, his family, and friends, sharing their sentiments on the social media platform X.

