Michail Antonio's Unexpected Turn: West Ham Forward in Accident

Michail Antonio, West Ham United's forward, was involved in a road traffic accident. The Jamaican international's condition remains undisclosed, with the club promising updates soon. Antonio, who joined West Ham in 2015, has played every league game this season. The club expressed support for Antonio on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:21 IST
Michail Antonio

West Ham United star Michail Antonio was caught in a road traffic accident on Saturday, according to the Premier League club's announcement.

The 34-year-old Jamaican forward's condition remains unspecified, as fans await further updates from the club, which promised to provide more details promptly.

Antonio has been a crucial player for West Ham since 2015, participating in every league match this season. The incident casts a shadow over West Ham's upcoming game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday. The club offered their 'thoughts and prayers' to Antonio, his family, and friends, sharing their sentiments on the social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

