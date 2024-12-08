Left Menu

Australia Triumphs with Historic 10-Wicket Win Over India

Australia leveled the series against India with a commanding 10-wicket win in the second day-night test at Adelaide Oval. Pat Cummins' impressive 5-57 helped bowl India out for 175. Despite Nitish Kumar Reddy's resistance, Australia achieved the win within 20 balls of the third day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:24 IST
Australia Triumphs with Historic 10-Wicket Win Over India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia demonstrated sheer dominance as they clinched a 10-wicket victory over India in the day-night second test at Adelaide Oval, leveling the series 1-1. The win was sealed in the first session on day three, after Australia comfortably chased down a target of 19 runs.

Captain Pat Cummins led the charge with an exceptional bowling performance, taking 5-57, as India was dismissed for 175 in their second innings. This victory was a stark contrast to Australia's comprehensive defeat in the opening test in Perth.

Although Nitish Kumar Reddy displayed valiant resistance with his 42 runs, it was not enough to avert India's defeat. Usman Khawaja knocked the winning run, alongside opener Nathan McSweeney, marking the shortest test match between the two cricketing giants. The teams will face off again in Brisbane on December 14 for the third test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024