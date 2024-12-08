Australia Triumphs with Historic 10-Wicket Win Over India

Australia demonstrated sheer dominance as they clinched a 10-wicket victory over India in the day-night second test at Adelaide Oval, leveling the series 1-1. The win was sealed in the first session on day three, after Australia comfortably chased down a target of 19 runs.

Captain Pat Cummins led the charge with an exceptional bowling performance, taking 5-57, as India was dismissed for 175 in their second innings. This victory was a stark contrast to Australia's comprehensive defeat in the opening test in Perth.

Although Nitish Kumar Reddy displayed valiant resistance with his 42 runs, it was not enough to avert India's defeat. Usman Khawaja knocked the winning run, alongside opener Nathan McSweeney, marking the shortest test match between the two cricketing giants. The teams will face off again in Brisbane on December 14 for the third test.

