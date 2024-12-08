David Harte Eyes Personal and Professional Goals in Revamped HIL

David Harte, the renowned Ireland goalkeeper, is preparing for the newly revamped Hockey India League with dual aspirations: playing against the world's best and securing financial stability for his family. This year, the HIL makes its long-awaited comeback after a seven-year hiatus, running from December 28 to February 1.

Harte, boasting 242 international caps, plays for the Tamil Nadu Dragons, aiming not just for victory on the field but also to support his daughters' education and family housing needs. He reflects on earlier years spent as a bachelor enjoying life and now embraces the responsibility of family.

Praising young Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harte recalls his admiration for Pathak during their previous matches together in the HIL. Harte also commends PR Sreejesh's influence on Indian goalkeeping, expressing confidence in Pathak's ability to continue elevating the sport in India. Harte looks forward to contributing to the Tamil Nadu Dragons' success this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)