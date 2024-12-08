Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Calls for Collective Bowler Effort Amidst Bumrah Reliance

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, emphasized the need for a collective bowling effort rather than relying solely on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. After a heavy defeat to Australia, Sharma backed his bowlers, including newcomer Harshit Rana, while addressing workload concerns and managing player confidence for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:28 IST
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has stressed the importance of a team effort when it comes to bowling, rather than over-relying on star player Jasprit Bumrah.

Following a significant loss to Australia, Sharma reiterated the necessity for other bowlers to step up, highlighting the potential of newcomers like Harshit Rana.

Sharma also addressed the strategic management of players' workloads, indicating ongoing discussions to ensure the team's competitiveness and Bumrah's longevity throughout the demanding series.

