Rohit Sharma Calls for Collective Bowler Effort Amidst Bumrah Reliance

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has stressed the importance of a team effort when it comes to bowling, rather than over-relying on star player Jasprit Bumrah.

Following a significant loss to Australia, Sharma reiterated the necessity for other bowlers to step up, highlighting the potential of newcomers like Harshit Rana.

Sharma also addressed the strategic management of players' workloads, indicating ongoing discussions to ensure the team's competitiveness and Bumrah's longevity throughout the demanding series.

(With inputs from agencies.)