Olympic Cyclist Katy Marchant Injured in Track Champions League Crash

Olympic and world champion cyclist Katy Marchant is on the mend after a severe crash at the Track Champions League in London that left her with broken bones and dislocated fingers.

The incident occurred during the keirin event when Marchant collided with German cyclist Alessa-Catriona Propster, sending both athletes and several spectators into disarray. Marchant is reportedly in good spirits and under excellent medical care, according to British Cycling.

The keirin crash also resulted in injuries to four spectators. Propster and the spectators were treated at the scene and left the venue unassisted, while Marchant required hospitalization. The event was subsequently suspended for the remainder of the day.

