Swiss Sensation: Thomas Tumler Wins Maiden World Cup Race at 35

In an exhilarating display of skill and perseverance, Swiss skier Thomas Tumler captured his first World Cup victory on Sunday at the ripe age of 35. Tumler showcased his immense talent on the challenging Beaver Creek course, expertly navigating the men's giant slalom to secure his long-awaited win.

Tumler edged out Brazilian racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen with a total time of two minutes 27.60 seconds, surpassing Braathen's historic podium finish by just 0.12 seconds. Zan Kranjec of Slovenia rounded out the top three, closing the thrilling weekend of racing at the iconic Colorado venue.

This victory completed a sweep for the Swiss team, with Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt triumphing in the downhill and Super-G events earlier. As sunny conditions blessed the Beaver Creek course, Tumler remained composed, his final run epitomizing the resilience and skill that have marked his decade-long World Cup journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)