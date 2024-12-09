Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri's Optimism Amid Indian Football's Winless Struggle

Former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri remains optimistic about the team's future despite its winless streak. He praises head coach Manolo Marquez and trusts the team will soon achieve victories. Meanwhile, Chhetri extends his support to friend Virat Kohli during a challenging phase in cricket.

Sunil Chhetri (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite a challenging period for Indian football, Sunil Chhetri, the team's former captain, remains optimistic. The team has failed to secure a win over the past year; however, Chhetri retains confidence in head coach Manolo Marquez's capabilities. Discussing the team's morale, he stated, "When I talk to all the boys in the camp, they say they all enjoy training and learning under Manolo. Don't worry, we will get there."

Marquez stepped in following the dismissal of Igor Stimac, the Croatian coach, after a disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign. Reflecting on recent games, Chhetri believes the team showed promise. "We played very well against Vietnam; it was a 1-1 draw. We should have won the game," he emphasized, adding that similar potential was evident during the match against Malaysia.

When humorously asked about potentially coaching the national team, Chhetri dismissed the idea, preferring to enjoy his retirement, yet leaving the door open with a "never say never" sentiment. Simultaneously, Chhetri voiced support for close friend and cricket star Virat Kohli, who he believes will overcome his current challenges. "He has given the country so many amazing days," Chhetri assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

