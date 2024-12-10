Udinese Breaks Winless Streak with Victory Over Monza

Udinese ended their winless streak in Serie A by securing a 2-1 victory against Monza. The win, their first since October, propels them to ninth in the standings.

Lorenzo Lucca gave Udinese an early lead, but Monza's Giorgos Kyriakopoulos equalized just after the break.

Despite Monza's dominance, Jaka Bijol scored the decisive goal for Udinese in the 70th minute, further extending Monza's winless streak to eight matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)