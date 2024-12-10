Udinese Breaks Winless Streak with Victory Over Monza
Udinese achieved a 2-1 victory against Monza, marking their first win since October, ending a five-game winless streak and advancing to ninth place in Serie A. Lorenzo Lucca and Jaka Bijol scored for Udinese despite Monza's dominance, resulting in Monza's eighth consecutive match without a win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Monza | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:31 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Udinese ended their winless streak in Serie A by securing a 2-1 victory against Monza. The win, their first since October, propels them to ninth in the standings.
Lorenzo Lucca gave Udinese an early lead, but Monza's Giorgos Kyriakopoulos equalized just after the break.
Despite Monza's dominance, Jaka Bijol scored the decisive goal for Udinese in the 70th minute, further extending Monza's winless streak to eight matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
