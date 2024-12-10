Jayasuriya Urges Sri Lankan Batters to Elevate Game Post 2-0 Defeat

In the wake of Sri Lanka's 109-run loss to South Africa in the second Test, Head Coach Sanath Jayasuriya has openly addressed the team's shortcomings. Reflecting on the defeat, Jayasuriya highlighted the pressing necessity for the batters to convert moderate scores into match-winning centuries.

On the decisive fifth day, South Africa outmaneuvered Sri Lanka, securing a 2-0 series victory. The match saw Sri Lanka needing 143 runs with only five wickets left in hand, diminishing their hopes of remaining contenders for the World Test Championship final.

Jayasuriya acknowledged the challenging foreign conditions and emphasized that despite commendable efforts from senior players, the lack of substantial individual scores limited their potential. He further praised Kamindu Mendis as a vital contributor, underscoring the expectation on the batting lineup to consistently deliver significant innings.

