Left Menu

Jayasuriya Urges Sri Lankan Batters to Elevate Game Post 2-0 Defeat

Sri Lanka's head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, comments on the team's 109-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test, emphasizing the need for batters to score centuries. Despite efforts, Sri Lanka fell short, missing a potential World Test Championship final spot. Sri Lanka to host Australia in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:21 IST
Jayasuriya Urges Sri Lankan Batters to Elevate Game Post 2-0 Defeat
Sri Lanka Team (Photo: @OfficialSLC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In the wake of Sri Lanka's 109-run loss to South Africa in the second Test, Head Coach Sanath Jayasuriya has openly addressed the team's shortcomings. Reflecting on the defeat, Jayasuriya highlighted the pressing necessity for the batters to convert moderate scores into match-winning centuries.

On the decisive fifth day, South Africa outmaneuvered Sri Lanka, securing a 2-0 series victory. The match saw Sri Lanka needing 143 runs with only five wickets left in hand, diminishing their hopes of remaining contenders for the World Test Championship final.

Jayasuriya acknowledged the challenging foreign conditions and emphasized that despite commendable efforts from senior players, the lack of substantial individual scores limited their potential. He further praised Kamindu Mendis as a vital contributor, underscoring the expectation on the batting lineup to consistently deliver significant innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024