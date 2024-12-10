Left Menu

Bengal Warriorz Triumph Over Bengaluru Bulls in Defensive Showdown

In a Pro Kabaddi League clash at Balewadi Stadium, Bengal Warriorz defeated Bengaluru Bulls 44-29, driven by Fazel Atrachali's defensive masterclass. Despite Vishwas S scoring 13 points, the defensive efforts of Nitesh Kumar and Atrachali ended Bengaluru's playoffs hopes. Strong defense and strategic raids marked the win.

Updated: 10-12-2024 22:59 IST
In an impressive display of defensive prowess, Bengal Warriorz, led by skipper Fazel Atrachali, clinched a 44-29 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in Match 104 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Hosted at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Stadium on Tuesday, the win effectively eliminated the Bulls from the playoffs contention.

The Warriorz showed firm control during the first half, with Vishwas stepping up in the absence of Maninder Singh, scoring 7 crucial raid points. Despite Vishwas's efforts, much of the victory credit goes to the defensive powerhouses, Fazel Atrachali and Nitesh Kumar, who managed to get the Bulls All-Out, solidifying a 22-12 lead by halftime.

As the game progressed, the Warriorz further ramped up their defense. Fazel Atrachali achieved a High 5 while Nitesh Kumar met his High 5 in the second half. Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 alongside Vishwas's Super 10 for the Warriorz laid out a path to success, culminating in a decisive 15-point victory to sustain their playoffs hopes.

