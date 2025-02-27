England's Defensive Masterclass Secures Victory Over Spain in Women's Nations League

England's impressive defensive performance laid the groundwork for a 1-0 victory over Spain at Wembley, with winger Jess Park netting the decisive goal. The win positioned England second in Group A3 in the Women's Nations League.

Despite Spain's dominance in possession and multiple scoring opportunities, England triumphed thanks to their unwavering defense and exceptional goalkeeping by Hannah Hampton. Lucia Garcia and Claudia Pina both came close for Spain, but it was England's striking play in the 33rd minute that proved decisive, aided by a fluent move involving Grace Clinton and Alessio Russo.

The match saw a brief interruption due to a power outage, yet England maintained control. Hannah Hampton's crucial saves in the final moments preserved the victory against Spain, ranked second globally by FIFA.

