Hayden's Strategic Advice for India's Bowling Triumph at Gabba

In an insightful analysis, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden offered strategic advice to Indian bowlers ahead of the third Test at Gabba in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, Hayden stressed the importance of targeting the 'fourth, fifth stump line' and capitalizing on the natural bounce of the Gabba pitch. He believes these tactics could be pivotal for the Indian side in Brisbane.

Reflecting on India's memorable 2021 win at the same venue, Hayden urged Indian batsmen to apply themselves in challenging batting conditions, advocating for a disciplined innings to set a formidable target.

