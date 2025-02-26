Wall Street Bounces Back: Investors Eye AI and Tax Cuts

Wall Street's primary indexes witnessed an upward trend at the opening of Wednesday's trading session, following several days plagued by a downward trajectory. Investors turned their attention towards Nvidia's report, hoping to discern the trajectory of artificial intelligence demand within the market sector.

During this uptick, the Dow Jones Industrial Average noted a modest increase, adding 14.3 points (0.03%) to hit 43,635.42. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced an elevation of 15.6 points, a 0.26% rise, positioning it at 5,970.87 at the outset of trading.

The Nasdaq Composite also joined the positive trend, climbing 82.9 points or 0.44%, thereby reaching 19,109.324 as the session commenced. Investors also kept a keen eye on the congressional progress of a crucial tax-cut proposal, gauging its impact on future market conditions.

