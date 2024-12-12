La Liga Title Race Heats Up: Real Madrid Closes in on Barcelona

Barcelona's recent dip in form has given Real Madrid the opportunity to close in on the La Liga leaders. The reigning champions are now just two points behind Barcelona, thanks to a series of strong performances from Jude Bellingham, who has scored in each of the last five games.

Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, is optimistic about the team's prospects as they prepare to face Rayo Vallecano, despite potential challenges with injuries to key players like Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Barcelona aims to regain momentum after their commanding lead has been trimmed over the last five matches.

In the meantime, Atletico Madrid remains a strong contender in the title race, enjoying a five-game winning streak and holding a game in hand on Barcelona. With both Real and Atletico hot on their heels, Barcelona will need to tighten their defense to maintain their position at the top.

(With inputs from agencies.)