Sullivan Soars to Lead in Scorching Alfred Dunhill Championship

Andy Sullivan leads Alfred Dunhill Championship after scoring eight birdies in a flawless round. He aims to secure his first European Tour win in over four years. Casey Jarvis, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Marcus Kinhult share second place. Defending champion Louis Oosthuizen struggles with a 71.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:09 IST
On Thursday, England's Andy Sullivan delivered a stellar performance, striking eight birdies in a flawless eight-under-par round of 64 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Sullivan surged to take the lead at Leopard Creek Country Club.

The 37-year-old, seeking his first European Tour victory in over four years, capitalized on the morning's cooler conditions. As the day progressed, temperatures soared to a blistering 42 degrees centigrade near Kruger National Park.

In other developments, South Africa's Casey Jarvis rebounded from a rocky start, finishing with 65 to share second place alongside England's Alex Fitzpatrick and Sweden's Marcus Kinhult. Defending champion Louis Oosthuizen faced challenges, ending the round one under par with a 71, having lost three shots at the final hole.

(With inputs from agencies.)

