Sullivan Soars to Lead in Scorching Alfred Dunhill Championship

On Thursday, England's Andy Sullivan delivered a stellar performance, striking eight birdies in a flawless eight-under-par round of 64 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Sullivan surged to take the lead at Leopard Creek Country Club.

The 37-year-old, seeking his first European Tour victory in over four years, capitalized on the morning's cooler conditions. As the day progressed, temperatures soared to a blistering 42 degrees centigrade near Kruger National Park.

In other developments, South Africa's Casey Jarvis rebounded from a rocky start, finishing with 65 to share second place alongside England's Alex Fitzpatrick and Sweden's Marcus Kinhult. Defending champion Louis Oosthuizen faced challenges, ending the round one under par with a 71, having lost three shots at the final hole.

