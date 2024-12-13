Left Menu

Road to 2026: European Teams Set for Expanded World Cup Qualifiers

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams, an increase from 32, with Europe securing 16 spots. The draw, held in Zurich, outlines 12 groups, with winners automatically qualifying and runners-up entering playoffs. The qualifiers begin in March and conclude in November 2025.

The much-anticipated draw for the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers was conducted in Zurich on Friday. This event marks a significant change as the World Cup expands to include 48 teams, with matches to be hosted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Europe is allocated 16 places, up from the previous 13 spots. Each of the 12 group winners will automatically qualify for the tournament. The group runners-up will enter the playoffs, alongside four top-ranked winners from the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that didn't achieve first or second place in their groups.

The qualifiers will feature intense match-ups as teams, grouped into eight categories, face-off starting March next year. This new format promises to elevate competition levels as fans eagerly anticipate the final squad lists in November 2025.

