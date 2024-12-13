Gulveer Singh's Quest for a Record-Breaking Season in Athletics

Gulveer Singh, the Asian Games bronze medalist, has his sights set on breaking the 16-year-old national record in the 3,000m event after already smashing records in the 5,000m and 10,000m races this year.

The 26-year-old athlete from Aligarh recently made history by becoming the first Indian to finish the 10,000m track race in under 28 minutes, clocking an impressive 27:14.88. His record-breaking performances have made him one of the most promising figures in Indian athletics.

Singh, who balances family life and his burgeoning career, attributes his success to good coaching and training opportunities, including sessions in the USA, facilitated by the Athletics Federation of India. As he gears up to compete in the Tata Steel World 25K, Singh is determined to continue excelling on both track and road events.

