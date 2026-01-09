Left Menu

Nepal's PM Karki holds one-on-one meeting with ousted premier Oli regarding Mar 5 election

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-01-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 00:48 IST
Nepal's PM Karki holds one-on-one meeting with ousted premier Oli regarding Mar 5 election
Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday held a one-on-one meeting with K P Sharma Oli, a first after he was ousted from power in September last year, and discussed matters related to the March 5 general elections.

Oli, the former prime minister, who resigned on September 9 following a massive Gen Z led protests, met Karki at the Prime Minister's official residence at Baluwatar.

According to the prime minister's press advisor Ram Bahadur Rawal, PM Karki and Oli discussed matters relating to conducting the upcoming House of Representative election in an impartial manner.

Oli also inquired about the security arrangements for conducting the polls in a free, fair and fearless manner, the Prime Minister's secretariat said.

Besides the March 5 elections, the two leaders also discussed the current political situation in the country, Rawal told media persons.

The meeting comes days after the government lifted travel restrictions imposed on the former prime minister on Monday.

The restrictions on Oli's travel abroad were removed a day after he furnished a written reply to a high level probe commission formed to investigate the incidents surrounding the Gen Z movement of September 8 and 9 that saw more than 70 deaths.

