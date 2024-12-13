Left Menu

Ponting Backs Australia for Victory in Brisbane Despite Recent Gabba Setbacks

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting predicts an Australian victory in the third Test against India in Brisbane. Despite recent losses at the Gabba, Ponting trusts in Australia's historical dominance at the venue. He expects a competitive match and emphasizes the strategic importance of winning the toss.

13-12-2024
Ricky Ponting. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure victory against India in the upcoming third Test at Brisbane's Gabba stadium. Despite recent defeats at the venue to both India and the West Indies, Ponting insists Australia's historical performance there gives them the upper hand.

In a conversation with Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Ponting noted the unpredictability of the series so far, with both teams having recorded decisive wins in the initial matches. Ponting envisages a closer contest in Brisbane but ultimately tips the home side to emerge triumphant.

Ponting cites Australia's historic unbeaten record at the Gabba, spanning from 1989 to 2020, as a key factor in his prediction. He outlined the typical strategy at the Gabba: winning the toss, batting first, and capitalizing on a pitch that increasingly aids bowlers later in the match. Ponting acknowledged the resilience of the Indian team but maintains Australia's current form, coupled with their home advantage, will likely see them victorious once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

