Leadership Shake-up at Wolverhampton Wanderers: Semedo Takes Over Captaincy

After an altercation with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Mario Lemina has been replaced as captain of Wolverhampton Wanderers by Nelson Semedo. Manager Gary O'Neil announced the change, emphasizing the need for clear leadership moving forward. Lemina remains part of the senior group despite the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:15 IST
In a surprising leadership change, Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Nelson Semedo as the new team captain, replacing Mario Lemina. The announcement was made by manager Gary O'Neil after Lemina's recent clash with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

Lemina, who joined the team from Nice last year and played 75 matches for the club, apologized for the incident that occurred following Wolves' 2-1 defeat to West Ham. The change in captaincy followed discussions initiated by the altercation, which O'Neil says highlighted the need for a new team leadership direction.

Despite the change in his role, Lemina will continue as part of the senior players' group. Wolverhampton currently stands 19th in the Premier League, preparing to face Ipswich Town this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

