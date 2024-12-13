Leadership Shake-up at Wolverhampton Wanderers: Semedo Takes Over Captaincy

In a surprising leadership change, Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Nelson Semedo as the new team captain, replacing Mario Lemina. The announcement was made by manager Gary O'Neil after Lemina's recent clash with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

Lemina, who joined the team from Nice last year and played 75 matches for the club, apologized for the incident that occurred following Wolves' 2-1 defeat to West Ham. The change in captaincy followed discussions initiated by the altercation, which O'Neil says highlighted the need for a new team leadership direction.

Despite the change in his role, Lemina will continue as part of the senior players' group. Wolverhampton currently stands 19th in the Premier League, preparing to face Ipswich Town this Saturday.

